Para estas vacaciones Netflix agrega 34 estrenos en México

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Netflix estrenó 34 títulos en México este semana.
Entre lo más destacado está Batman: The Dark Night, con la maravillosa actuación de Heath Ledger.
Películas
- Batman: The Dark Night (2008)
- When the Game Stands Tall (2014)
- Bon Cop, Bad Cop (2006)
- Are We Done Yet? (2007)
- Pokémon la Película: Hoppa and the Clash of Ages (2015)
- The Sweetest Thing (2002)
- The Woman (2008)
- The Seven Edge (2016)
- How Most Things Work (2015)
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
- City of Tiny Lights (2016)
- Posdata Te Amo (2007)
- 99 (2009)
- Svengali (2013)
- Spring (2016)
- Robot (2012)
- ’71’ (2014)
- Shukranallah (2016)
- Joe Mande’s (2017)
- Heaven is for Real (2014)
- Victor (2015)
- The Disappointments Room (2016)
- I Called Him Morgan (2016)
- Uncertain Glory (2017)
- From Business To Begin (2015)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2014)
- Pornocracy: The New Sex Multinationals (2017)
Series
- Daughters of Destiny (Temporada 1)
- Lucifer (Temporada 1)
- 28 Moons (Temporada 1)
- Momo Salon (Temporada 1)
- Last Chance U (Temporada 2)
- Ozark (Temporada 1)
- La Fiscal de Hierro (Temporada 1)
Fuente: Excelsior