Para estas vacaciones Netflix agrega 34 estrenos en México

Ahora Batman y el Guasón estarán en Netflix. / [Agencias]
Agencias

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Netflix estrenó 34 títulos en México este semana.

Entre lo más destacado está Batman: The Dark Night, con la maravillosa actuación de Heath Ledger.

Películas

  • Batman: The Dark Night (2008)
  • When the Game Stands Tall (2014)
  • Bon Cop, Bad Cop (2006)
  • Are We Done Yet? (2007)
  • Pokémon la Película: Hoppa and the Clash of Ages (2015)
  • The Sweetest Thing (2002)
  • The Woman (2008)
  • The Seven Edge (2016)
  • How Most Things Work (2015)
  • High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
  • City of Tiny Lights (2016)
  • Posdata Te Amo (2007)
  • 99 (2009)
  • Svengali (2013)
  • Spring (2016)
  • Robot (2012)
  • ’71’ (2014)
  • Shukranallah (2016)
  • Joe Mande’s (2017)
  • Heaven is for Real (2014)
  • Victor (2015)
  • The Disappointments Room (2016)
  • I Called Him Morgan (2016)
  • Uncertain Glory (2017)
  • From Business To Begin (2015)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2014)
  • Pornocracy: The New Sex Multinationals (2017)

Series

  • Daughters of Destiny (Temporada 1)
  • Lucifer (Temporada 1)
  • 28 Moons (Temporada 1)
  • Momo Salon (Temporada 1)
  • Last Chance U (Temporada 2)
  • Ozark (Temporada 1)
  • La Fiscal de Hierro (Temporada 1)

Fuente: Excelsior

