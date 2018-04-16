Otorgan Pulitzer a investigación que develó caso Weinstein

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- The New York Times y la revista The New Yorker recibieron el Premio Pulitzer en la categoría Servicio Público por la cobertura dado al caso Harvey Weinstein.

El premio otorgado por la Universidad de Columbia reconoció el destape que se hizo del acoso y abuso sexual a mujeres en Hollywood por parte del famoso productor.

“Por un explosivo e impactante periodismo que expuso a poderosos y acaudalados depredadores sexuales (…) trayéndolos a cuentas por largo tiempo acallados alegatos de coerción, brutalidad y silencio de víctimas, lo cual incitó a un reconocimiento global acerca del abuso sexual de las mujeres”, indicó la web del Pulitzer.

Grateful for every brave source, for Jodi and Megan, and for a tireless @NewYorker team that stood by this story when others tried to bury it. This moment gets called a reckoning, but we just started telling the truth about old abuses of power. Thanks to all who keep doing so. https://t.co/AJ1QpjdWQs

— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 16, 2018