Otorgan Pulitzer a investigación que develó caso Weinstein

El reconocimiento se hizo a tres periodistas: Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey y Ronan Farrow.

Harvey Weinstein, productor de películas. [Agencias]
Agencias

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- The New York Times y la revista The New Yorker recibieron el Premio Pulitzer en la categoría Servicio Público por la cobertura dado al caso Harvey Weinstein.

El premio otorgado por la Universidad de Columbia reconoció el destape que se hizo del acoso y abuso sexual a mujeres en Hollywood por parte del famoso productor.

“Por un explosivo e impactante periodismo que expuso a poderosos y acaudalados depredadores sexuales (…) trayéndolos a cuentas por largo tiempo acallados alegatos de coerción, brutalidad y silencio de víctimas, lo cual incitó a un reconocimiento global acerca del abuso sexual de las mujeres”, indicó la web del Pulitzer.

 

Suspender nuevo aeropuerto es suspender crecimiento de México Slim

