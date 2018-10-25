“No vamos a dejar que entren a EU”, dice Trump a Caravana Migrante

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, manifestó este jueves a quienes integran la caravana migrante que no dejará que entren ilegalmente a su país.

“¡Vuelve a tu país y si quieres, solicita la ciudadanía como millones de otros están haciendo!”, publicó Trump en Twitter ante la Carava que cruza México con migrantes de Honduras, Guatemala y otros países de Centroamérica.

To those in the Caravan, turnaround, we are not letting people into the United States illegally. Go back to your Country and if you want, apply for citizenship like millions of others are doing!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 de octubre de 2018