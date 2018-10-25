El Dólar
“No vamos a dejar que entren a EU”, dice Trump a Caravana Migrante

Donald Trump, manifestó este jueves a quienes integran la caravana migrante que no dejará que entren ilegalmente a su país

Trump emitió su opinión a través de Twitter. [Agencias]
El Universal

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, manifestó este jueves a quienes integran la caravana migrante que no dejará que entren ilegalmente a su país.

“¡Vuelve a tu país y si quieres, solicita la ciudadanía como millones de otros están haciendo!”, publicó Trump en Twitter ante la Carava que cruza México con migrantes de Honduras, Guatemala y otros países de Centroamérica.

