Ni aunque estuviera muriendo de hambre volvería al porno: Mia Khalifa

E.U.- Mia Khalifa quiere dejar en claro que su carrera como pornstar es cosa del pasado. La hoy comentadora de deportes e influencer publicó en su cuenta de Instagram un mensaje en el que revela que entrar a la industria pornográfica fue uno de los mayores errores que ha hecho y se arrepiente.
Mia, de origen libanés, cuenta que recibió un mensaje de un productor porno con quien trabajó hace cuatro años para proponerle hacer videos eróticos de nuevo, pues “el dinero le vendría bien”, a lo que ella contestó:
“Déjame hacer esto lo más claro posible. Podría estar muriendo de hambre en las calles y viviendo detrás de un basurero de Starbucks y aún así diría que no a esa oferta”.
This text came in today from the head of a prominent porn company that I was associated with 4 years ago for a couple months. They have time and time again re-released “remixes” or “compilations” with my name attached to try and claw their way into a semblance of relevancy, when all they’ve been doing is hindering my efforts of moving on. This is how deluded these disgusting people are: I’ve gone on record countless times across a number of outlets solidifying my regret, shame, and disdain for anything related to this industry and they still think that “great money ????” is the important thing, or enough to make me re-consider. There is nothing to reconsider. A mistake I made when I was 21 almost RUINED my life and I have fortunately been able to pick up the pieces and move forward. I don’t make the same mistakes twice. To any and all future requests like this: how about you ask your daughter instead. I’m sure the money would be great for her ????
La imagen, que hasta el momento tiene casi 235 mil me gusta, fue acompañada por un texto en el que Mia explica que esa compañía se ha aprovechado de su nombre para tener ganancias aún cuando ella ya no trabaja para ellos y sólo van en contra de sus esfuerzos por deshacer cualquier vínculo con la industria pornográfica.
“No hay nada que reconsiderar. Un error que hice cuando tenía 21 años casi ARRUINA mi vida y afortunadamente he podido levantar las piezas y avanzar. No cometo los mismos errores dos veces”, escribió.
Aunque no dejó en claro por qué se arrepiente de haber sido actriz porno, Khalifa les propuso a todos los futuros interesados en que vuelva a hacer videos XXX “le pregunten a su hija. El dinero será de provecho para ella”.
