Muere Bill Daily, el mayor Healey de ‘Mi Bella Genio’

El hijo del actor de 91 años confirmó que su padre murió en Nuevo México.

Bill Daily en "Mi Bella Genio". [Agencias]
Agencias

NUEVO MÉXICO.-Bill Daily, quien interpretó al Mayor Healey en la serie televisiva Mi Bella Genio, falleció el  martes 4 de septiembre en Nuevo México.

​El actor tenía 91 años de edad y la noticia fue confirmada por su hijo J. Patrick Daily a The Hollywood Reporter.

La actriz Barbara Eden, quien trabajó con él en Mi Bella Genio dio a conocer el suceso  a través de un mensaje en Twitter.

“Nuestro loco astronauta favorito, Bill Daily, murió. Fue maravilloso trabajar con Billy. Era un gracioso y dulce hombre que nos mantuvo a todos “de puntitas”. Me siento muy agradecida de haber conocido y haber trabajado con ese bribón. Hasta que nos veamos de nuevo, Billy. Besos, B”, dijo la actriz.

Bill Daily participó en diversas producciones, entre las que destacan The Bob Newhart Show, Small & Frye, Bewitched, Love Boat, Love, American Stile, Aloha Paradise y Starting from Scratch. El último trabajo de actuación que hizo fue para el filme Horrorween.

 

Fuente: Milenio
