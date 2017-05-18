El Dólar
Compra:
$17.30
Venta:
$18.10

Luis Miguel y Diego Boneta se encuentran por primera vez

La actriz Roma Downey publicó en su cuenta de Instagram imágenes de la reunión de Boneta y Luis Miguel. [Agencias]
El Universal

El cantante y el actor se reunieron en California

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El cantante Luis Miguel y el actor Diego Boneta se encontraron por primera vez en California.

La actriz Roma Downey publicó en su cuenta de Instagram imágenes de la reunión de Boneta y Luis Miguel.



“Una tarde divertida en nuestra casa con los amigos Luis Miguel y Diego Boneta. Esta fue una noche histórica porque es la primera vez que se conocen. Diego tiene el honor de interpretar a Luis Miguel en la serie sobre su vida en Telemundo”, escribió Downey en la imagen en la que posó con ambos.

En otra imagen también puede verse a Miguel Alemán Magnani, amigo de Luis Miguel y quien está detrás de la serie con su productora Gato Grande.


Secretaría de Salud pide protegerse de altas temperaturas

Entradas relacionadas

Concebido como una nueva plataforma tecnológica de impacto regional, Lider Web trasciende más allá de lo tradicional al no ser únicamente una nueva página de internet, sino más bien un portal con información al día que integra a los diferentes medios que conforman Editorial Fundadores: Líder Informativo, El Gráfico y Líder TV.

Secciones

Social

22 Follows
259 Follows
Copyright 2017 - LiderWeb.MX - All Rights Reserved.