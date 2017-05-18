Luis Miguel y Diego Boneta se encuentran por primera vez

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El cantante Luis Miguel y el actor Diego Boneta se encontraron por primera vez en California.
La actriz Roma Downey publicó en su cuenta de Instagram imágenes de la reunión de Boneta y Luis Miguel.
Such a fun evening at our home with friends Luis Miguel and Diego Boneta . This was a historic night because this is the very first time these two met ! Diego has the honor of being cast to play Luis Miguel in a fantastic new upcoming drama about his his life on Telemundo ! ! @telemundo @lmxlm @romadowney @diegoboneta #luismiguel #diegoboneta #romadowney #telemundo @gatograndeproductions @mgm_studios
“Una tarde divertida en nuestra casa con los amigos Luis Miguel y Diego Boneta. Esta fue una noche histórica porque es la primera vez que se conocen. Diego tiene el honor de interpretar a Luis Miguel en la serie sobre su vida en Telemundo”, escribió Downey en la imagen en la que posó con ambos.
En otra imagen también puede verse a Miguel Alemán Magnani, amigo de Luis Miguel y quien está detrás de la serie con su productora Gato Grande.
We had the most fun dinner party for our guests Luis Miguel ,Diego Boneta and Miguel Aleman.What a great talented group of guys and what a fun night dining under the stars ! Lots of exciting conversation about the new series we are making on Luis Miguel's life story , Diego to play him on screen ! #markburnett #luismiguel #romadowney #diegoboneta #miguelaleman #telemundo #gatograndeproductions #mgm @gatograndeproductions