Los ganadores de los Teen Choice Awards 2019

E.U.-Esta noche se llevaron a cabo los Teen Choice Awards 2019, que reconocen a lo mejor de la música, cine y televisión, según los votos de los adolescentes. La ceremonia fue dirigida por la actriz Lucy Hale y el youtuber David Dobrik.
La premiación se llevó a cabo por primera vez en la Hermosa Beach, California. A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de ganadores.
Artista masculino
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes (GANADOR)
Artista femenino
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish (GANADORA)
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Grupo musical
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We (GANADORES)
Artista country
Brett Young
Dan + Shay (GANADOR)
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett
Artista Latino
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
CNCO (GANADOR)
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Artista R&B/Hip-Hop
Cardi B (Ganadora)
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Artista de Rock
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco (GANADORES)
twenty one pilots
Mejor canción de artista femenino
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations” (GANADORA)
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”
Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”
Halsey, “Nightmare”
Mejor canción de artista masculino
Khalid, “Better”
Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us” (GANADOR)
Post Malone, “Wow”
Mejor canción de una agrupación
Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU” (GANADORES)
5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”
Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”
Mejor canción pop
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next” (GANADORA)
Mejor canción de country
Maren Morris, “Girl”
Kane Brown, “Good as You”
Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”
Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”
Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless” (GANADOR)
Canción Electronica/Dance
Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)” (GANADORES)
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”
Mejor canción latina
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”
ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”
Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”
CNCO, “Pretend” (GANADORES)
Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”
Canción R&B/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]” (GANADOR)
Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Khalid, “Talk”
Post Malone, “Wow”
Canción de rock
AJR, “100 Bad Days”
Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” (GANADORES)
Bastille, “Joy”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Cage The Elephan, “Ready To Let Go”
lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”
Mejor artista nuevo
Billie Eilish (GANADORA)
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Mejor artista internacional
Blackpink
BTS (GANADORES)
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Mejor Colaboración
BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv” (GANADORES)
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”
Película de acción
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Endgame (GANADORA)
Bumblebee
Captain Marvel
Men in Black: International
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mejor actor de película de acción
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International
John Cena, Bumblebee
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Mejor actriz de película de acción
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame (GANADORA)
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Endgame
Película Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Aladdin (GANADORA)
Aquaman
Dark Phoenix
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Mary Poppins Returns
Shazam!
Actor de película Sci-Fi/Fantasy
James McAvoy, Dark Phoenix
Jason Momoa, Aquaman
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Mena Massoud, Aladdin
Will Smith, Aladdin (GANADOR)
Zachary Levi, Shazam!
Mejor actriz de película Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Amber Heard, Aquaman
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Keira Knightley, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Naomi Scott, Aladdin (GANADORA)
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Película de drama
After (GANADORA)
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Mejor actor de película de drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, After (GANADOR)
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Major actriz de película de drama
Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart
Josephine Langford, After (GANADORA)
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Película de comedia
Crazy Rich Asians (GANADORA)
Instant Family
Isn’t It Romantic
Little
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Perfect Date
Mejor actor de película de comedia
Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart, Night School
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Mark Wahlberg, Instant Family
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date (GANADOR)
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Major actriz de película de comedia
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Laura Marano, The Perfect Date (GANADORA)
Marsai Martin, Little
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Tiffany Haddish, Night School
Mejor villano
Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame (GANADOR)
Jude Law, Captain Marvel
Mark Strong, Shazam!
Marwan Kenzari, Aladdin
Patrick Wilson, Aquaman
Mejor Película de Verano
Late Night
Murder Mystery
Spider-Man: Far From Home (GANADORA)
The Last Summer
Toy Story 4
Yesterday
Programa de TV Drama
Good Trouble
Marvel’s Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale (GANADOR)
Star
The Resident
Mejor actor de drama
Adam Huber, Dynasty
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale (GANADOR)
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Oliver Stark, 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Mejor actriz de drama
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale (GANADORA)
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny, Star
Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Programa de TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters (GANADORA)
Supernatural
The 100
Mejor actor de programa de TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley, The 100
Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
Jared Padalecki, Supernatural (GANADOR)
Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Mejor actriz de programa de TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy
Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies
Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters (GANADORA)
Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz, Charmed
Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Programa de acción
Arrow
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver (GANADORA)
Supergirl
The Flash
Mejor actor de programa de acción
Ben McKenzie, Gotham
Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites, Titans
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Lucas Till, MacGyver
Stephen Amell, Arrow (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz de programa de acción
Candice Patton, The Flash
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest (GANADORA)
Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Mejor programa de comedia
Black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory (GANADORA)
Mejor actor de programa de comedia
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin (GANADOR)
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time
Mejor actriz de programa de comedia
Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev, Fam (GANADORA)
Sarah Hyland, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, black-ish
Mejor villano de programa de TV
Adam Scott, The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan, Gotham (GANADOR)
Jon Cryer, Supergirl
Luke Baines, Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter, The Flash
Sea Shimooka, Arrow
Mejor reality de la TV
America’s Got Talent (GANADORA)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Mejor programa TV retro
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends (GANADORA)
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office
Mejor Ship
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale (GANADORES)
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Mejor Comediante
Ellen DeGeneres
Ethan & Grayson Dolan (GANADORES)
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish
Mejor atleta masculino
AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry (GANADOR)
Tiger Woods
Mejor atleta femenino
Katelyn Ohashi
Serena Williams (GANADORA)
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath