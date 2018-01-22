Los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2018

E.U.- En la ceremonia número 24 de los SAG Awards (Sindicato de Actores por su siglas en inglés) se dieron a conocer a las estrellas que conquistaron con su talento la pantalla de cine y televisión.
Kristen Bell es la primera mujer que se presentará como anfitriona de dicha ceremonia este domingo.
Mira aquí la lista completa de ganadores.
Cine:
Mejor Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – GANADOR
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor Actriz
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – GANADORA
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – GANADOR
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya – GANADORA
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Mejor Reparto
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – GANADOR
Programas de televisión
Mejor Actor en película para TV o miniserie
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies -GANADOR
Mejor Actriz en película para TV o miniserie
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – GANADORA
Jessica Lange, Feud
Susan Sarandon, Feud
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Mejor Actor en serie de drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us – GANADOR
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Mejor Actriz en serie de drama
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown – GANADORA
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Mejor Actor en serie de comedia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless – GANADOR
Marc Maron, GLOW
Mejor Actriz en serie de comedia
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep – GANADORA
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Mejor reparto en serie de drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us – GANADOR
Mejor reparto en serie de comedia
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is The New Black
Veep – GANADORA
Conjuntos de acrobacias
Mejor Coordinación de dobles en una película de acción
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman – GANADOR
Mejor Coordinación de dobles en una serie de drama o de comedia
Game of Thrones – GANADOR
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Premio anual de los SAG AWARDS: Morgan Freeman