Los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2018

En la entrega número 24 de los premios que entrega el Sindicato de Actores se dieron a conocer a las estrellas que destacaron por su trabajo en el cine y la televisión.

Nicole Kidman se llevó el premio como Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada. [Agencias]
Agencias

E.U.- En la ceremonia número 24 de los SAG Awards (Sindicato de Actores por su siglas en inglés) se dieron a conocer a las estrellas que conquistaron con su talento la pantalla de cine y televisión.

Kristen Bell es la primera mujer que se presentará como anfitriona de dicha ceremonia este domingo.

Mira aquí la lista completa de ganadores.

Cine:

Mejor Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – GANADOR 
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actriz
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – GANADORA 
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Mejor Actor de Reparto
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – GANADOR 

Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya – GANADORA
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Mejor Reparto
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – GANADOR 

Programas de televisión

Mejor Actor en película para TV o miniserie
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies -GANADOR 

Mejor Actriz en película para TV o miniserie
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – GANADORA 
Jessica Lange, Feud
Susan Sarandon, Feud
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Mejor Actor en serie de drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us – GANADOR 
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Mejor Actriz en serie de drama
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown – GANADORA 
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor Actor en serie de comedia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless – GANADOR 
Marc Maron, GLOW

Mejor Actriz en serie de comedia
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep – GANADORA 
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Mejor reparto en serie de drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us – GANADOR 

Mejor reparto en serie de comedia
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is The New Black
Veep – GANADORA 

Conjuntos de acrobacias

Mejor Coordinación de dobles en una película de acción 
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman – GANADOR

Mejor Coordinación de dobles en una serie de drama o de comedia
Game of Thrones – GANADOR 
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead

Premio anual de los SAG AWARDS: Morgan Freeman

Fuente: Milenio

