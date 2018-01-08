Lista de ganadores de los Globos de Oro

LOS ÁNGELES.- A continuación la lista de ganadores del 75ta edición anual de los Globos de Oro entregados el domingo en Beverly Hills, California.
CINE
—Mejor película de drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
—Mejor película musical o de comedia: ”Lady Bird”
—Mejor director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
—Mejor actriz, drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
—Mejor actor, drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
—Mejor actriz de reparto: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
—Mejor actor de reparto: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “In the Fade” (Alemania/Francia)
—Mejor cinta animada: ”Coco”
—Mejor guion: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
—Mejor música original: Alexander Desplat, “The Shape of Water”
—Mejor canción original: “This Is Me”, The Greatest Showman
TELEVISION
—Mejor serie de drama: ”The Handmaid’s Tale”
—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
—Mejor miniserie o película hecha para TV: “Big Little Lies”
—Mejor actriz, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Nicole Kidman,”Big Little Lies”
—Mejor actor, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV: Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little lies”