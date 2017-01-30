El Dólar
Lista completa de ganadores de los premios del SAG

Notimex

Los premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla se entregaron este domingo en el auditorio Shrine de Los Ángeles

LOS ÁNGELES.- A continuación la lista completa de los ganadores durante la entrega anual de los premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG, por sus siglas en inglés) que se entregaron este domingo en el auditorio Shrine de Los Ángeles.

CINE

MEJOR ELENCO

“Hidden figures”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Emma Stone por “La La Land”

MEJOR ACTOR

Denzel Washington por “Fences”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis “Fences”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahersala Ali “Moonlight”

TELEVISION

MEJOR ELENCO SERIE DRAMATICA

Stranger things

MEJOR ELENCO SERIE COMEDIA

Orange is the new black

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE COMEDIA

Julia Louis Dreyfuss por su “Veep”.

 

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE COMEDIA

William H Macy por “Shameless”.

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DRAMATICA

John Lithgow por “The crow”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DRAMATICA

Claire Foy por “The crow”

MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA PARA TV

Bryan Cranston por “All the way”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA O CINTA PARA TV

Sarah Paulson “The people vs O J Simson american crime history”

 

