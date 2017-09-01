Lady Gaga aparece en la portada de revista

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Lady Gaga protagoniza la portada del mes de septiembre de la revista “V Magazine”, donde habla de su nuevo material discográfico “Joanne” y de cómo se siente en el actual momento de su vida.
En su cuenta de Instagram, la revista publicó la portada en la que aparece la cantante en blanco y negro con los brazos levantados y dejando al descubierto la parte inferior de uno de sus senos.
The wait is over! V109 #TheMusicIssue is finally here, with homecoming queen (and previous guest-editor) @ladygaga, who has had every metamorphic moment of her career commemorated with a V cover. Here she reunites with @hedislimane, who first photographed Gaga for the iconic cover of 2009’s best-selling album The Fame Monster. Read the feature on our beloved collaborator, guest editor, rule breaker and style disruptor by #TamaJanowitz, and see a retrospective of Lady Gaga in V through 5 editions and 24 covers by @willwrights at vmagazine.com. Catch Gaga performing tonight at @citifield for her #Joanne world tour, and pre-order your copy now at vmagazineshop.com, on newsstands August 31.
La instantánea es obra de Hedi Slimane, la misma fotógrafa que tomó las imágenes de la portada del disco de Gaga “The Fame Monster”.