Lady Gaga aparece en la portada de revista

El Universal

La cantante protagoniza la portada de septiembre de "V Magazine"

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Lady Gaga protagoniza la portada del mes de septiembre de la revista “V Magazine”, donde habla de su nuevo material discográfico “Joanne” y de cómo se siente en el actual momento de su vida.

En su cuenta de Instagram, la revista publicó la portada en la que aparece la cantante en blanco y negro con los brazos levantados y dejando al descubierto la parte inferior de uno de sus senos.

La instantánea es obra de Hedi Slimane, la misma fotógrafa que tomó las imágenes de la portada del disco de Gaga “The Fame Monster”.

