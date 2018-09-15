¿Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin se casan en secreto?

E.U.-A tan sólo dos meses de anunciar su compromiso en redes sociales, Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin fueron captados afuera de un juzgado en Nueva York por las cámaras de TMZ; la publicación asegura que se casaron.
Aunque hasta el momento la pareja no ha dado ninguna declaración al respecto, TMZ y la revista People aseguran que el enlace matrimonial ya se realizó.
En las imágenes se ve a la modelo, de 21 años, lucir un vestido blanco con tenis del mismo color, mientras que el intérprete, de 24, viste tenis y lleva el cabello recogido en una cola de caballo.
Anteriormente, en su cuenta de Instagram, el intérprete de “Sorry” dijo estar totalmente enamorado.
“¡Estoy tan enamorado de todo lo que hay en ti! Me siento tan comprometido a pasar mi vida conociendo cada parte de ti, que te amo con paciencia y amabilidad”, escribió en la red social hace dos meses.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Fuente: Milenio