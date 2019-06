Huawei y Xiaomi se unen para reemplazar Android en sus celulares

Chinese tech firms like #Tencent, #Xiaomi and #OPPO are reportedly testing the #HongMeng OS, which is 60% faster than @Android. When asked about the launch day, a #Huawei exec said it’s a secret. (Photo: IC) https://t.co/19Bztc8HMl pic.twitter.com/rfkUOnygtj

— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 11, 2019