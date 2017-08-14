Horarios y nominados de los Teen Choice Awards 2017

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.– El 13 de agosto, a partir de las 19hs., Warner Channel transmitirá en vivo y en exclusiva por primera vez, los Teen Choice 2017, la premiación que a través del voto del público se elige a los favoritos de la TV, el cine, la música y la web.

Además del show que se podrá ver en pantalla, a las 18.15hs., Warner Channel transmitirá en directo por Facebook Live todos los detalles de la previa desde la alfombra de los Teen Choice en Los Ángeles. La conducción estará a cargo del youtuber mexicano Andrés Navy, quién realizará entrevistas a los talentos y artistas del momento.

Warner Channel recibe a los Teen Choice en su pantalla con destacadas nominaciones de sus series insignia. Entre los reconocimientos del público, se encuentran las series Riverdale, Arrow, Gotham, The 100, Supernatural, Supergirl y Flash, cuyos talentos también cuentan con diversas nominaciones en esta edición 2017.

En lo que respecta a las categorías de acción en TV, la señal se consolida como la favorita liderando la terna con cinco de seis producciones nominadas en la categoría Mejor serie de acción; y con todos sus talentos femeninos nominados en la categoría Mejor actriz de acción.

Teen Choice 2017 – Domingo, 13 de agosto

Pre-show Alfombra– Facebook Warner Channel LA, a partir de las 18.15hs.

Premiación– Warner Channel, a las 19hs.

Nominados

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous In Love

Pretty Little Liars

Riverdale

Star

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars

Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett – Empire

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne – Famous In Love

Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries

Timeless

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – The 100

Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf

Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Abigail Spencer – Timeless

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time

Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – Supergirl

Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon

Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Wentworth Miller – Prison Break

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton – The Flash

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

Baby Daddy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

Young & Hungry

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy

Micah Fowler – Speechless

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Emma Roberts – Scream Queens

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Rose McIver – iZombie

Yara Shahidi – black-ish

Zendaya – K.C. Undercover

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Gravity Falls

Rick and Morty

Sonic Boom

Steven Universe

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Chasing Cameron

Dance Moms

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Masterchef Junior

The Voice

Total Bellas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

One Tree Hill

Sister, Sister

The O.C.

Veronica Mars

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth

Blake Shelton – The Voice

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent