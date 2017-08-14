El Dólar
Horarios y nominados de los Teen Choice Awards 2017

 Warner Channel transmitirá en directo por Facebook Live todos los detalles de la previa desde la alfombra de los Teen Choice en Los Ángeles. [Agencias]
Agencias

Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre la entrega de los Teen Choice Awards 2017.

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.– El 13 de agosto, a partir de las 19hs., Warner Channel transmitirá en vivo y en exclusiva por primera vez, los Teen Choice 2017, la premiación que a través del voto del público se elige a los favoritos de la TV, el cine, la música y la web. 

Además del show que se podrá ver en pantalla, a las 18.15hs., Warner Channel transmitirá en directo por Facebook Live todos los detalles de la previa desde la alfombra de los Teen Choice en Los Ángeles. La conducción estará a cargo del youtuber mexicano Andrés Navy, quién realizará entrevistas a los talentos y artistas del momento.

Warner Channel recibe a los Teen Choice en su pantalla con destacadas nominaciones de sus series insignia. Entre los reconocimientos del público, se encuentran las series Riverdale, Arrow, Gotham, The 100, Supernatural, Supergirl y Flash, cuyos talentos también cuentan con diversas nominaciones en esta edición 2017.

En lo que respecta a las categorías de acción en TV, la señal se consolida como la favorita liderando la terna con cinco de seis producciones nominadas en la categoría Mejor serie de acción; y con todos sus talentos femeninos nominados en la categoría Mejor actriz de acción.

Teen Choice 2017 – Domingo, 13 de agosto

Pre-show Alfombra– Facebook Warner Channel LA, a partir de las 18.15hs.

Premiación– Warner Channel, a las 19hs.

Nominados

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
  • Empire
  • Famous In Love
  • Pretty Little Liars
  • Riverdale
  • Star
  • This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars
Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne – Famous In Love
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
Timeless

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – The 100
Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf
Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Abigail Spencer – Timeless
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time
Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – Supergirl
Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon
Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Wentworth Miller – Prison Break

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

Baby Daddy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Young & Hungry

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy
Micah Fowler – Speechless

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Emma Roberts – Scream Queens
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Rose McIver – iZombie
Yara Shahidi – black-ish
Zendaya – K.C. Undercover

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Gravity Falls
Rick and Morty
Sonic Boom
Steven Universe

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Chasing Cameron
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Masterchef Junior
The Voice
Total Bellas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
One Tree Hill
Sister, Sister
The O.C.
Veronica Mars

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth
Blake Shelton – The Voice
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent

 

Fuente: Publimetro
