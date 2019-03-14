Hagrid de ‘Harry Potter’ reaparece en silla de ruedas

View this post on Instagram

Are you a bit of a Harry Potter fan? Well last night ALL my HP dreams came true when we got to listen to the brilliant Alan Gilmore, Art Director and creative genius, about the challenges of creating a new, highly themed immersive coaster experience, plus we saw Hagrid IN THE FLESH. The gorgeous Robbie Coltrane, who appeared even though he’s currently in a wheelchair awaiting a knee operation, came to tell us loads of secrets about the fab new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort (opens June 24th) ???? Come and find out everything you need to know about this brilliant new attraction – plus there’s a video from DRACO MALFOY – I mean SRSLY!! #hagrid #rubeushagrid #ishouldnothavetoldyouthat #hagridsmagicalcreaturesmotorbikeadventure #wizardingworldorlando