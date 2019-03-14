Hagrid de ‘Harry Potter’ reaparece en silla de ruedas

E.U.-El actor de Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane acudió en silla de ruedas a una reunión con medios de comunicación para la presentación de un juego inspirado en el Bosque Prohibido.
En la reunión realizada en el Hotel St. Pancras Renaissance en Londres, el actor que interpretó a Hagrid dio a conocer los detalles del juego que estará en un parque temático de Universal y al ser cuestionado sobre su estado de salud aseguró que próximamente ingresará al quirófano y podrá “saltar como un elfo”.
De acuerdo con información del diario británico The Sun, el actor de 69 años está en espera de una cirugía de rodilla y que lleva varios años lidiando con problemas de articulaciones.
“Robbie ha tenido un dolor constante durante años, su rodilla está deteriorada, por el dolor no pude caminar sin ayuda, por eso le dieron una silla de ruedas mientras espera el procedimiento quirúrgico para reparar la articulación”, dijo una fuente a la publicación.
Are you a bit of a Harry Potter fan? Well last night ALL my HP dreams came true when we got to listen to the brilliant Alan Gilmore, Art Director and creative genius, about the challenges of creating a new, highly themed immersive coaster experience, plus we saw Hagrid IN THE FLESH. The gorgeous Robbie Coltrane, who appeared even though he’s currently in a wheelchair awaiting a knee operation, came to tell us loads of secrets about the fab new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort (opens June 24th) ???? Come and find out everything you need to know about this brilliant new attraction – plus there’s a video from DRACO MALFOY – I mean SRSLY!! #hagrid #rubeushagrid #ishouldnothavetoldyouthat #hagridsmagicalcreaturesmotorbikeadventure #wizardingworldorlando
Robbie Coltrane interpretó al gigante Hagrid en ocho películas de la franquicia de Harry Potter.
Missed the new details about Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure? Sign up to receive the latest via email at https://t.co/QTtvnwQtjk. pic.twitter.com/BdDK9b0Bn5
— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 12, 2019