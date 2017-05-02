El Dólar
Frida Sofía posa “como dios la trajo al mundo” en Instagram

En la imagen a blanco y negro, la joven luce su ejercitada figura. [Agencias]
Agencias

La joven acostumbra publicar fotografías en bikini, sin embargo ahora no le importó y se quitó toda su ropa

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- La hija de la cantante Alejandra Guzmán, Frida Sofía, mostró su cuerpo totalmente desnudo en sus redes sociales, retando a Instagram, pues podrían bloquear su cuenta por dicha imagen.

La joven acostumbra publicar fotografías18en bikini, sin embargo ahora no le importó y se quitó toda su ropa y sólo cubre sus senos con sus manos.

La imagen la acompañó del siguiente mensaje:

“¿Qué pasó con la conexión entre autenticidad y belleza? No todas las cosas se ven de la misma forma. Para mí, el cuerpo desnudo es una forma de arte. Entiendo que algunos puedan estar en desacuerdo, maldigan, critiquen, juzguen, insulten y lo que sea pero ellos lo harán independientemente así que que te importe una mierda lo que otras personas digan, le gustan o piensan”.

