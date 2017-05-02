Frida Sofía posa “como dios la trajo al mundo” en Instagram

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- La hija de la cantante Alejandra Guzmán, Frida Sofía, mostró su cuerpo totalmente desnudo en sus redes sociales, retando a Instagram, pues podrían bloquear su cuenta por dicha imagen.
La joven acostumbra publicar fotografías18en bikini, sin embargo ahora no le importó y se quitó toda su ropa y sólo cubre sus senos con sus manos.
La imagen la acompañó del siguiente mensaje:
“¿Qué pasó con la conexión entre autenticidad y belleza? No todas las cosas se ven de la misma forma. Para mí, el cuerpo desnudo es una forma de arte. Entiendo que algunos puedan estar en desacuerdo, maldigan, critiquen, juzguen, insulten y lo que sea pero ellos lo harán independientemente así que que te importe una mierda lo que otras personas digan, le gustan o piensan”.
#nobodyshaming 🤔💃🏼What happened to the connection between authenticity and beauty? – not all things are viewed the same way. To me, the naked body is a form of art. I understand some may disagree, curse, criticize, judge, insult and whatever but they’ll do it regardless so just DO YOU who gives a 💩 about what other people say, like or think?! WHAT DO YOU LIKE AND/OR THINK? #ilovemybody #whatswrongwithalittledestruction #everybodyisbeatiful #loveyourbody #lookbestnaked