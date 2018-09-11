FIFPro anuncia nómina para el XI ideal mundial

ALERT: @FIFPro unveils list of 55 players in contention for the @World11, this Monday 10 Sept, at the following Central European Times:

1130 – 5 keepers

1200 – 20 defenders

1230 – 15 midfielders

1300 – 15 forwards#TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards⁠ ⁠

(Image: 2017 award winners) pic.twitter.com/gZcDKZnViB

— FIFPro (@FIFPro) September 8, 2018