FIFPro anuncia nómina para el XI ideal mundial

E.U.-La Federación Internacional de Futbolistas Profesionales (FIFPro) anunció la relación de 55 jugadores (5 porteros, 20 defensas, 15 centrocampistas y 15 delanteros) candidatos a entrar en el once mundial, elegidos en votación por 25 mil futbolistas de 65 países.
En ese equipo figuran los once titulares que alineó Zinedine Zidane en la conquista de la “Decimotercera” Copa de Europa, pero no Bale, autor de dos goles y gran protagonista del encuentro ante el Liverpool.
Los cinco porteros que han recibido más votos han sido Buffon; que la temporada pasada jugó en el Juventus y en la actual está en el PSG, Courtois; que perteneció al Chelsea y ya ha debutado con el Real Madrid, De Gea (Manchester United), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) y Ter Stegen (Barcelona), que entra por primera vez en la lista de candidatos.
Destaca la ausencia de Manuel Neuer (Bayern Múnich), el meta titular de Alemania en el Mundial en detrimento de Ter Stegen, y del eslovaco Jan Oblak, campeón de la Liga Europa con el Atlético de Madrid y el guardameta menos goleado de la Liga española.
Entre los defensas, han sido elegidos cuatro jugadores españoles (Jordi Alba, Dani Carvajal, Gerard Piqué y Sergio Ramos) y entra en la lista por primera vez el colombiano Yerry Mina, traspasado por el Barcelona al Everton.
La relación de centrocampistas, mientras, incluye a Andrés Iniesta, ahora en el fútbol japonés, Isco, Sergio Busquets y David Silva y no hay ningún jugador español entre los delanteros, ni Gareth Bale.
El once ideal se anunciará el próximo 24 de septiembre, en Londres, durante la Gala de los Premios The Best, que entrega la FIFA a los mejores jugadores del Año.
Los 55 nominados son los siguientes
Porteros: Gianluigi Buffon (ITA/Juventus-PSG), Thibaut Courtois (BEL/Chelsea-Real Madrid), David De Gea (ESP/Manchester United), Keylor Navas (CRC/Real Madrid), Marc-André Ter Stegen (GER/Barcelona).
Defensas: Jordi Alba (ESP/Barcelona) Dani Alves (BRA/París Saint-Germain), Dani Carvajal (ESP/Real Madrid), Giorgio Chiellini (ITA/Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (NED/Southampton/Liverpool), Diego Godin (URU/Atlético Madrid), Mats Hummels (GER/Bayern Múnich), Joshua Kimmich (GER/Bayern Múnich), Dejan Lovren (CRO/Liverpool), Marcelo (BRA/Real Madrid), Yerry Mina (COL/Barcelona/Everton), Benjamin Pavard (FRA/Stuttgart) Gerard Piqué (ESP/Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (ESP/Real Madrid), Thiago Silva (BRA/París Saint-Germain), Kieran Trippier (ENG/Tottenham Hotspur), Samuel Umtiti (FRA, Barcelona), Raphaël Varane (FRA/Real Madrid), Sime Vrsaljko (CRO/Atlético Madrid-Inter), Kyle Walker (ENG/Manchester City).
Centrocampistas: Sergio Busquets (ESP/Barcelona), Casemiro (BRA/Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (BRA/Liverpool-Barcelona), Kevin De Bruyne (BEL/Manchester City), Eden Hazard (BEL/Chelsea), Andres Iniesta (ESP/Barcelona/Vissel Kobe), Isco (ESP/Real Madrid), N’Golo Kante (FRA/Chelsea), Toni Kroos (GER/Real Madrid), Nemanja Matic (SRB/Manchester United), Luka Modric (CRO/Real Madrid), Paul Pogba (FRA/Manchester United), Ivan Rakitic (CRO/Barcelona), David Silva (ESP/Manchester City), Arturo Vidal (CHI/Bayern Múnich- Barcelona).
Delanteros: Karim Benzema (FRA/Real Madrid), Edinson Cavani (URU/Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/Argentina), Antoine Griezmann (FRA/Atlético Madrid), Harry Kane (ENG/Tottenham Hotspur), Robert Lewandowski (POL/Bayern Múnich), Romelu Lukaku (BEL/Manchester United), Mario Mandzukic (CRO/Juventus), Sadio Mane (Sen/Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona), Neymar Jr. (BRA/Paris Saint-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Real Madrid CF/Juventus), Mohammed Salah (Egipto/Liverpool), Luis Suárez (URU/Barcelona).
Fuente: Milenio