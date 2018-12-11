El Dólar
Estos son los nominados a los “Critics” Choice Awards

película The Favourite lidera la lista con 14 postulaciones, le siguen Black Panther con 12 y First Man con 10.

Agencias

E.U.-Los organizadores de los Critics’ Choice Awards dieron a conocer a los nominados de la edición número 24 de la gala que reconoce a lo mejor del cine y de la televisión.

En la ceremonia que se realizará el próximo 13 de enero en Santa Mónica, California, lidera The Favorite, con 14 postulaciones; le siguen Black Panther, con 12 y First Man con 10.

Roma, la más reciente película de Alfonso Cuarón, también se encuentra en la contienda con ocho candidaturas en las que destacan: Mejor Película, Actriz, Director, entre otras.

A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados:

CINE

PELÍCULA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

ACTOR
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Ryan Gosling – First Man
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close – The Wife
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

ACTRIZ/ ACTOR JOVEN 

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic – Mid90s

REPARTO

Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Vice
Widows

DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle – First Man
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Adam McKay – Vice
Paul Schrader – First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

GUIÓN ADAPTADO 

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
Josh Singer – First Man
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

FOTOGRAFÍA

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison – Black Panther
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Linus Sandgren – First Man

 

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

 

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther

 

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma

 

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians

 

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite

 

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man

 

John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns

EDICIÓN
Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born
Hank Corwin – Vice
Tom Cross – First Man
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite
Joe Walker – Widows

VESTUARIO
Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots
Ruth Carter – Black Panther
Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell – The Favourite
Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns

 

 

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

 

 

Black Panther

 

Bohemian Rhapsody

 

The Favourite

 

Mary Queen of Scots

 

Suspiria

 

Vice

 

 

 

EFECTOS VISUALES

 

 

Avengers: Infinity War

 

Black Panther

 

First Man

 

Mary Poppins Returns

 

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

 

Ready Player One

 

 

 

 

PELÍCULA ANIMADA

 

 

The Grinch

 

Incredibles 2

 

Isle of Dogs

 

Mirai

 

Ralph Breaks the Internet

 

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

 

 

 

PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN

 

 

Avengers: Infinity War

 

Black Panther

 

Deadpool 2

 

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

 

Ready Player One

 

Widows

 

 

 

COMEDIA

 

Crazy Rich Asians

 

Deadpool 2

 

The Death of Stalin

 

The Favourite

 

Game Night

 

Sorry to Bother You

 

 

 

ACTOR DE COMEDIA

 

 

Christian Bale – Vice

 

Jason Bateman – Game Night

 

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

 

John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie

 

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2

 

Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You

 

 

 

ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

 

 

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

 

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

 

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

 

Rachel McAdams – Game Night

 

Charlize Theron – Tully

 

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

 

 

 

PELÍCULA DE TERROR

 

 

Annihilation

 

Halloween

 

Hereditary

 

A Quiet Place

 

Suspiria

 

 

 

PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

 

 

Burning

 

Capernaum

 

Cold War

 

Roma

 

Shoplifters

 

 

 

CANCIÓN

 

 

All the Stars – Black Panther

 

Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’

 

I’ll Fight – RBG

 

The Place Where Lost Things Go – Mary Poppins Returns

 

Shallow – A Star Is Born

 

Trip a Little Light Fantastic – Mary Poppins Returns

 

 

 

BANDA SONORA

 

 

Kris Bowers – Green Book

 

Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk

 

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

 

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

 

Justin Hurwitz – First Man

 

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

 

 

 

 

TELEVISIÓN

 

 

SERIE DE DRAMA

 

 

The Americans (FX)

 

Better Call Saul (AMC)

 

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

 

Homecoming (Amazon)

 

Killing Eve (BBC America)

 

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

 

Pose (FX)

 

Succession (HBO)

 

 

 

ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

 

 

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

 

Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

 

Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)

 

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

 

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

 

Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)

 

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)

 

 

 

ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

 

 

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

 

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)

 

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

 

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)

 

Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

 

Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)

 

Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)

 

 

 

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

 

 

Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)

 

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

 

Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)

 

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

 

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

 

Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)

 

Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)

 

 

 

ACTRIZ DE DEPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

 

 

Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)

 

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

 

Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)

 

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

 

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

 

Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)

 

 

 

COMEDIA

 

 

Atlanta (FX)

 

Barry (HBO)

 

The Good Place (NBC)

 

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

 

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

 

The Middle (ABC)

 

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

 

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

 

 

 

ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

 

 

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

 

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

 

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

 

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

 

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

 

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

 

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

 

 

 

ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

 

 

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

 

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

 

Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)

 

Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

 

Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)

 

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

 

 

 

ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

 

 

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

 

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

 

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)

 

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

 

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

 

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

 

 

 

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

 

 

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

 

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

 

Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)

 

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

 

Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)

 

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

 

Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)

 

 

SERIE LIMITADA

 

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

 

American Vandal (Netflix)

 

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

 

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

 

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

 

Sharp Objects (HBO)

 

 

 

PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN

 

 

Icebox (HBO)

 

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

 

King Lear (Amazon)

 

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)

 

Notes from the Field (HBO)

 

The Tale (HBO)

 

 

 

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

 

 

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

 

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

 

Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

 

Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

 

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

 

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

 

 

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ PARA UNA SERIE LIMITADA O UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

 

 

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)

 

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

 

Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)

 

Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)

 

Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)

 

Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)

 

 

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO PARA UNA SERIE LIMITADA O UNA PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN

 

 

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

 

Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

 

Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

 

Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)

 

Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

 

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

 

 

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO PARA UNA SERIE LIMITADA O UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

 

 

Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)

 

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)

 

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

 

Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)

 

Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

 

Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)

 

 

 

MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA

 

 

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

 

Archer (FXX)

 

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

 

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

 

The Simpsons (Fox)

South Park (Comedy Central)

