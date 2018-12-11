Estos son los nominados a los “Critics” Choice Awards

E.U.-Los organizadores de los Critics’ Choice Awards dieron a conocer a los nominados de la edición número 24 de la gala que reconoce a lo mejor del cine y de la televisión.
En la ceremonia que se realizará el próximo 13 de enero en Santa Mónica, California, lidera The Favorite, con 14 postulaciones; le siguen Black Panther, con 12 y First Man con 10.
Roma, la más reciente película de Alfonso Cuarón, también se encuentra en la contienda con ocho candidaturas en las que destacan: Mejor Película, Actriz, Director, entre otras.
A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados:
CINE
PELÍCULA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
ACTOR
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Ryan Gosling – First Man
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close – The Wife
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
ACTRIZ/ ACTOR JOVEN
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic – Mid90s
REPARTO
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Vice
Widows
DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle – First Man
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Adam McKay – Vice
Paul Schrader – First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place
GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born
Josh Singer – First Man
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
FOTOGRAFÍA
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison – Black Panther
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Linus Sandgren – First Man
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma
Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man
John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns
EDICIÓN
Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born
Hank Corwin – Vice
Tom Cross – First Man
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite
Joe Walker – Widows
VESTUARIO
Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots
Ruth Carter – Black Panther
Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell – The Favourite
Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Suspiria
Vice
EFECTOS VISUALES
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
PELÍCULA ANIMADA
The Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
Widows
COMEDIA
Crazy Rich Asians
Deadpool 2
The Death of Stalin
The Favourite
Game Night
Sorry to Bother You
ACTOR DE COMEDIA
Christian Bale – Vice
Jason Bateman – Game Night
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2
Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You
ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Rachel McAdams – Game Night
Charlize Theron – Tully
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
PELÍCULA DE TERROR
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
A Quiet Place
Suspiria
PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
CANCIÓN
All the Stars – Black Panther
Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’
I’ll Fight – RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go – Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow – A Star Is Born
Trip a Little Light Fantastic – Mary Poppins Returns
BANDA SONORA
Kris Bowers – Green Book
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz – First Man
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
TELEVISIÓN
SERIE DE DRAMA
The Americans (FX)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)
ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)
Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)
Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)
Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)
Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)
Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)
ACTRIZ DE DEPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)
COMEDIA
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Middle (ABC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)
Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)
SERIE LIMITADA
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
American Vandal (Netflix)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
PELÍCULA HECHA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Icebox (HBO)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)
Notes from the Field (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
MEJOR ACTRIZ PARA UNA SERIE LIMITADA O UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)
Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)
Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)
Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO PARA UNA SERIE LIMITADA O UNA PELÍCULA DE TELEVISIÓN
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO PARA UNA SERIE LIMITADA O UNA PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)
MEJOR SERIE ANIMADA
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
Archer (FXX)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
South Park (Comedy Central)