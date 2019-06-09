El Dólar
Compra:
$18.10
Venta:
$19.10

Dónde y cómo ver los Premios Tony 2019

Te compartimos lo que debes saber previo a la entrega 73 de estos galardones, donde la puesta 'Hadestown', parte como la favorita de la noche con 14 nominaciones.

James Corden será el anfitrión de los Premios Tony 2019, que se entregan esta noche.[AP]
Agencias

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-Si eres fan del teatro, es probable que estés a la espera de la entrega de los Premios Tony 2019, los cuales se celebrarán esta noche en el Radio City Musical Hall, en Nueva York, bajo la conducción de James Corden.

Para que no pierdas detalle de la 73 edición de estos galardones, aquí te dejamos todo lo que debes saber sobre ella:

Dónde ver los Premios Tony 2019

Podrás seguir los Premios Tony en vivo y en directo mediante la señal de Films&Arts, a partir de las 21:00 horas, tiempo de la Ciudad de México.

Film&Arts transmitirá la gala en exclusiva para América Latina, por lo que aquí te dejamos en qué horario podrás ver la ceremonia en otros países de la región:

  • Panamá: 9:00 pm
  • Ecuador: 9:00 pm
  • Colombia: 9:00 pm
  • Perú: 9:00 pm
  • Venezuela: 10:00 pm
  • Chile: 00:00 am
  • Argentina: 00:00 am
  • Bolivia: 10:00 pm
  • Uruguay: 11:00 pm
  • Paraguay: 11:00 pm

Lista de nominados a los Premios Tony 2019

 

El artístico musical original Hadestown, que transcurre en el inframundo de la mitología griega, llega el domingo por la noche a la máxima gala de premiación de Broadway con 14 nominaciones, más que ninguna otra puesta.

Le sigue el musical Ain’t Too Proud, creado con canciones de The Temptations, que recibió una docena de menciones. Los otros musicales postulados son las adaptaciones teatrales de las películas Tootsie y Beetlejuice, y el vertiginoso y alentador The Prom.

 

  • Mejor obra de teatro

Choir Boy

Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

Ink

The Ferryman

What the Constitution Means to Me

 

  • Mejor reestreno de musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!

 

  • Mejor reestreno de obra

All My Sons

Burn This

The Boys in the Band

The Waverly Gallery

Torch Song

 

  • Mejor actor principal en musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

 

  • Mejor actriz principal en musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

 

  • Mejor actor principal en obra de teatro

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

 

  • Mejor actriz principal en obra de teatro

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

 

  • Mejor actor de reparto en musical

André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud

 

  • Mejor actriz de reparto en musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

 

  • Mejor actor de reparto en obra de teatro

Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

 

  • Mejor actriz de reparto en obra de teatro

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: una secuel a Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

 

  • Mejor coreografía

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neuman, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud

 

  • Mejor música original

Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Anais Mitchell, Hadestown

Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

David Yazbek, Tootsie

 

  • Mejor guión

Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Dominique Morisseau, Ain’t Too Proud

Robert Horn, Tootsie

 

  • Mejor dirección de musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

 

  • Mejor dirección de obra de teatro

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

 

  • Mejor orquestación

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud

 

  • Mejor vestuario en musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud

 

  • Mejor vestuario en obra de teatro

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

 

  • Mejor diseño escénico de musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud

Peter England, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice

 

  • Mejor diseño escénico de obra de teatro

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

 

  • Mejor diseño de iluminación de musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud

Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

 

  • Mejor diseño de iluminación de obra de teatro

Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: una secuel a Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

 

  • Premio Tony especial por trayectoria

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Fuente: Milenio 
“Neymar necesita estar preso”: Najila Trindade

Entradas relacionadas

Concebido como una nueva plataforma tecnológica de impacto regional, Lider Web trasciende más allá de lo tradicional al no ser únicamente una nueva página de internet, sino más bien un portal con información al día que integra a los diferentes medios que conforman Editorial Fundadores: Líder Informativo, El Gráfico y Líder TV.

Secciones

Social

458 Follows
Copyright 2018 - LiderWeb.MX - All Rights Reserved.