Dónde y cómo ver los Premios Tony 2019

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-Si eres fan del teatro, es probable que estés a la espera de la entrega de los Premios Tony 2019, los cuales se celebrarán esta noche en el Radio City Musical Hall, en Nueva York, bajo la conducción de James Corden.

Para que no pierdas detalle de la 73 edición de estos galardones, aquí te dejamos todo lo que debes saber sobre ella:

Dónde ver los Premios Tony 2019

Podrás seguir los Premios Tony en vivo y en directo mediante la señal de Films&Arts, a partir de las 21:00 horas, tiempo de la Ciudad de México.

Film&Arts transmitirá la gala en exclusiva para América Latina, por lo que aquí te dejamos en qué horario podrás ver la ceremonia en otros países de la región:

Panamá: 9:00 pm

Ecuador: 9:00 pm

Colombia: 9:00 pm

Perú: 9:00 pm

Venezuela: 10:00 pm

Chile: 00:00 am

Argentina: 00:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 pm

Uruguay: 11:00 pm

Paraguay: 11:00 pm

Lista de nominados a los Premios Tony 2019

El artístico musical original Hadestown, que transcurre en el inframundo de la mitología griega, llega el domingo por la noche a la máxima gala de premiación de Broadway con 14 nominaciones, más que ninguna otra puesta.

Le sigue el musical Ain’t Too Proud, creado con canciones de The Temptations, que recibió una docena de menciones. Los otros musicales postulados son las adaptaciones teatrales de las películas Tootsie y Beetlejuice, y el vertiginoso y alentador The Prom.

Mejor obra de teatro

Choir Boy

Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

Ink

The Ferryman

What the Constitution Means to Me

Mejor reestreno de musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Oklahoma!

Mejor reestreno de obra

All My Sons

Burn This

The Boys in the Band

The Waverly Gallery

Torch Song

Mejor actor principal en musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom

Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud

Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Mejor actriz principal en musical

Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Beth Leavel, The Prom

Eva Noblezada, Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate

Mejor actor principal en obra de teatro

Paddy Considine, The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston, Network

Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver, Burn This

Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy

Mejor actriz principal en obra de teatro

Annette Bening, All My Sons

Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman

Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me

Mejor actor de reparto en musical

André De Shields, Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie

Patrick Page, Hadestown

Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud

Mejor actriz de reparto en musical

Lilli Cooper, Tootsie

Amber Gray, Hadestown

Sarah Stiles, Tootsie

Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Mejor actor de reparto en obra de teatro

Bertie Carvel, Ink

Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This

Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

Mejor actriz de reparto en obra de teatro

Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

Julie White, Gary: una secuel a Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson, King Lear

Mejor coreografía

Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones, Tootsie

David Neuman, Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud

Mejor música original

Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird

Joe Iconis, Be More Chill

Anais Mitchell, Hadestown

Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

David Yazbek, Tootsie

Mejor guión

Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom

Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown

Dominique Morisseau, Ain’t Too Proud

Robert Horn, Tootsie

Mejor dirección de musical

Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Scott Ellis, Tootsie

Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud

Casey Nicholaw, The Prom

Mejor dirección de obra de teatro

Rupert Goold, Ink

Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove, Network

George C. Wolfe, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

Mejor orquestación

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown

Simon Hale, Tootsie

Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate

Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!

Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud

Mejor vestuario en musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud

Mejor vestuario en obra de teatro

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Mejor diseño escénico de musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud

Peter England, King Kong

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!

David Korins, Beetlejuice

Mejor diseño escénico de obra de teatro

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Mejor diseño de iluminación de musical

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud

Bradley King, Hadestown

Peter Mumford, King Kong

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice

Mejor diseño de iluminación de obra de teatro

Neil Austin, Ink

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: una secuel a Titus Andronicus

Peter Mumford, The Ferryman

Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network

Premio Tony especial por trayectoria

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler