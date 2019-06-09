Dónde y cómo ver los Premios Tony 2019

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-Si eres fan del teatro, es probable que estés a la espera de la entrega de los Premios Tony 2019, los cuales se celebrarán esta noche en el Radio City Musical Hall, en Nueva York, bajo la conducción de James Corden.
Para que no pierdas detalle de la 73 edición de estos galardones, aquí te dejamos todo lo que debes saber sobre ella:
Dónde ver los Premios Tony 2019
Podrás seguir los Premios Tony en vivo y en directo mediante la señal de Films&Arts, a partir de las 21:00 horas, tiempo de la Ciudad de México.
Film&Arts transmitirá la gala en exclusiva para América Latina, por lo que aquí te dejamos en qué horario podrás ver la ceremonia en otros países de la región:
- Panamá: 9:00 pm
- Ecuador: 9:00 pm
- Colombia: 9:00 pm
- Perú: 9:00 pm
- Venezuela: 10:00 pm
- Chile: 00:00 am
- Argentina: 00:00 am
- Bolivia: 10:00 pm
- Uruguay: 11:00 pm
- Paraguay: 11:00 pm
Lista de nominados a los Premios Tony 2019
El artístico musical original Hadestown, que transcurre en el inframundo de la mitología griega, llega el domingo por la noche a la máxima gala de premiación de Broadway con 14 nominaciones, más que ninguna otra puesta.
Le sigue el musical Ain’t Too Proud, creado con canciones de The Temptations, que recibió una docena de menciones. Los otros musicales postulados son las adaptaciones teatrales de las películas Tootsie y Beetlejuice, y el vertiginoso y alentador The Prom.
- Mejor obra de teatro
Choir Boy
Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus
Ink
The Ferryman
What the Constitution Means to Me
- Mejor reestreno de musical
Kiss Me, Kate
Oklahoma!
- Mejor reestreno de obra
All My Sons
Burn This
The Boys in the Band
The Waverly Gallery
Torch Song
- Mejor actor principal en musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain’t Too Proud
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana, Tootsie
- Mejor actriz principal en musical
Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
- Mejor actor principal en obra de teatro
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
- Mejor actriz principal en obra de teatro
Annette Bening, All My Sons
Laura Donnelly, The Ferryman
Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
- Mejor actor de reparto en musical
André De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain’t Too Proud
Ephraim Sykes, Ain’t Too Proud
- Mejor actriz de reparto en musical
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
- Mejor actor de reparto en obra de teatro
Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
- Mejor actriz de reparto en obra de teatro
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: una secuel a Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
- Mejor coreografía
Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neuman, Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud
- Mejor música original
Adam Guettel, To Kill a Mockingbird
Joe Iconis, Be More Chill
Anais Mitchell, Hadestown
Eddie Perfect, Beetlejuice
Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Prom
David Yazbek, Tootsie
- Mejor guión
Scott Brown and Anthony King, Beetlejuice
Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, The Prom
Anaïs Mitchell, Hadestown
Dominique Morisseau, Ain’t Too Proud
Robert Horn, Tootsie
- Mejor dirección de musical
Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain’t Too Proud
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
- Mejor dirección de obra de teatro
Rupert Goold, Ink
Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus
- Mejor orquestación
Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Oklahoma!
Harold Wheeler, Ain’t Too Proud
- Mejor vestuario en musical
Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud
- Mejor vestuario en obra de teatro
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
- Mejor diseño escénico de musical
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain’t Too Proud
Peter England, King Kong
Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice
- Mejor diseño escénico de obra de teatro
Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: una secuela a Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network
- Mejor diseño de iluminación de musical
Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud
Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
- Mejor diseño de iluminación de obra de teatro
Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: una secuel a Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network
- Premio Tony especial por trayectoria
Rosemary Harris
Terrence McNally
Harold Wheeler