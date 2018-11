Dolce & Gabbana canceló desfile en China por comentarios racistas

View this post on Instagram

欢迎收看Dolce & Gabbana “起筷吃饭” 第3弹。 最后一期, 让我们挑战传统番茄酱意面! 你以为味道跟中国的面条差不多?吃法可大有不同。 Welcome to episode 3 with Dolce&Gabbana’s “eating with chopsticks”. In our final episode, we will be tackling the traditional Italian Spaghetti al pomodoro! Now even though you think they may be similar to Chinese noodles, there is a GREAT difference in the way you eat them. #DGLovesChina #DGTheGreatShow