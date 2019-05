Disney prepara más películas en ‘live action’

View this post on Instagram

Production has begun on Disney’s live-action “Mulan”! . . The film will open in U.S. theaters on March 27, 2020. Liu Yifei was cast as Hua Mulan following a year-long global casting search. . . Joining her in the film are: Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, Chum Ehelepola, with Gong Li, and Jet Li. #Mulan