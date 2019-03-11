El Dólar
Compra:
$18.00
Venta:
$18.80

Critican colaboración de Ariana Grande con Starbucks

Resulta que la cantante promociona una bebida que no es vegana.

Ariana Grande. [Agencias]
Agencias

E.U.-Esta semana Ariana Grande lanzó su bebida Cloud Macchiatos in Caramel and Cinnamon en asociación con Starbucks; sin embargo, no todo es felicidad entre sus fans y los clientes.

Resulta que la cantante está siendo severamente criticada por sus detractores por “burlarse de la clase trabajadora” al atreverse a usar el uniforme de un barista.

Por otra parte, la bebida se describe como “una cascada de espresso robusto con suaves y esponjosas capas de espuma rematadas con un toque de sabor”. Llega en dos sabores: vainilla y canela.

La cuestión es que la cantante es vegana y esta bebida no (la espuma está hecha con huevo).

Ahora la gente se pregunta si Ariana en verdad es vegana…

Fuente: SDP 
“Captain Marvel” recauda 455 millones de dólares en estreno
Guillermo del Toro creará centro de animación Stop Motion

Entradas relacionadas

Concebido como una nueva plataforma tecnológica de impacto regional, Lider Web trasciende más allá de lo tradicional al no ser únicamente una nueva página de internet, sino más bien un portal con información al día que integra a los diferentes medios que conforman Editorial Fundadores: Líder Informativo, El Gráfico y Líder TV.

Secciones

Social

394 Follows
Copyright 2018 - LiderWeb.MX - All Rights Reserved.