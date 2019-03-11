Critican colaboración de Ariana Grande con Starbucks

E.U.-Esta semana Ariana Grande lanzó su bebida Cloud Macchiatos in Caramel and Cinnamon en asociación con Starbucks; sin embargo, no todo es felicidad entre sus fans y los clientes.

Resulta que la cantante está siendo severamente criticada por sus detractores por “burlarse de la clase trabajadora” al atreverse a usar el uniforme de un barista.

Por otra parte, la bebida se describe como “una cascada de espresso robusto con suaves y esponjosas capas de espuma rematadas con un toque de sabor”. Llega en dos sabores: vainilla y canela.

Introducing new Iced Cloud Macchiatos in Caramel and Cinnamon. So light and fluffy they’re basically a cloud in a cup. 🌬☁️#CloudMacchiato *Cloud foam contains egg whites pic.twitter.com/TyiAGKgGQO — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 5, 2019

La cuestión es que la cantante es vegana y esta bebida no (la espuma está hecha con huevo).

Everyone changes when you offer them 20 million dollars. 😂 — writers block personified (@MrSpud) March 5, 2019

you’re all acting as if we haven’t seen Ari posing with a Starbucks cup weekly for the past 5 years ✨ — sandra (@sandrapereiiira) March 6, 2019

Even a soy version has eggs in it though 🤷🏼‍♀️ The cloud powder is egg whites. Just not sure why you would be an ambassador for this particular drink if you’re vegan. Would have been nice to see you use your influence for a plant based food option or a drink that can be made vegan. — Lisa (@lisathevegan) March 5, 2019

dairy and egg kills way more animals and is worse for the planet then plastic straws tho……but ur stan is still promoting that — gina kokonut Ⓥ (@ginakoko6) March 6, 2019

Ahora la gente se pregunta si Ariana en verdad es vegana…