El Dólar
Compra:
$16.50
Venta:
$17.20

Conoce a los nominados a los Premios FIFA ‘The Best’

Agencias

El organismo rector del fútbol mundial anunció que Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi y Neymar son los tres futbolistas que lucharán por el premio a Mejor Jugador de 2017

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- La FIFA anunció que Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi y Neymar son los tres futbolistas que lucharán por el premio a Mejor Jugador de 2017.

MEJOR JUGADOR

El máximo organismo del fútbol ha dado a conocer a través de su página web todos los nominados a los premios FIFA The Best.

MEJOR PORTERO

MEJOR ENTRENADOR

MEJOR AFICIÓN

Fuente: Onefootball

Inician ‘Jornadas de Actualización Médicas de Pediatría’

Entradas relacionadas

Concebido como una nueva plataforma tecnológica de impacto regional, Lider Web trasciende más allá de lo tradicional al no ser únicamente una nueva página de internet, sino más bien un portal con información al día que integra a los diferentes medios que conforman Editorial Fundadores: Líder Informativo, El Gráfico y Líder TV.

Secciones

Social

25 Follows
271 Follows
Copyright 2017 - LiderWeb.MX - All Rights Reserved.