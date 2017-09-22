Conoce a los nominados a los Premios FIFA ‘The Best’

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- La FIFA anunció que Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi y Neymar son los tres futbolistas que lucharán por el premio a Mejor Jugador de 2017.
MEJOR JUGADOR
Your 3⃣ candidates for #TheBest FIFA Men’s Award 2017 💪#CristianoRonaldo #LionelMessi#Neymar
Who will be crowned #TheBest? 👑 pic.twitter.com/ju17TJ0JDA
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 22 de septiembre de 2017
El máximo organismo del fútbol ha dado a conocer a través de su página web todos los nominados a los premios FIFA The Best.
MEJOR PORTERO
Your 3⃣ candidates for #TheBest FIFA Goalkeeper 2017 👐
🇮🇹@gianluigibuffon
🇨🇷@NavasKeylor
🇩🇪@Manuel_Neuer
Who will be crowned #TheBest? 👑 pic.twitter.com/xOKBuGzJ8U
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 22 de septiembre de 2017
MEJOR ENTRENADOR
The 3⃣ candidates for #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2017 🙌
🇮🇹@OfficialAllegri
🇮🇹Antonio Conte
🇫🇷Zinedine Zidane
Who will be crowned #TheBest? pic.twitter.com/Cpv9Oe2ru2
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 22 de septiembre de 2017
MEJOR AFICIÓN
#TheBest FIFA Fan Award 2017 finalists 🙌
🇩🇪@BVB
🍀@celticfc
🇩🇰@FCKobenhavn pic.twitter.com/cOTWWtRexF
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 22 de septiembre de 2017
Fuente: Onefootball