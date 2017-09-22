Conoce a los nominados a los Premios FIFA ‘The Best’

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- La FIFA anunció que Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi y Neymar son los tres futbolistas que lucharán por el premio a Mejor Jugador de 2017.

MEJOR JUGADOR

El máximo organismo del fútbol ha dado a conocer a través de su página web todos los nominados a los premios FIFA The Best.

MEJOR PORTERO

MEJOR ENTRENADOR

MEJOR AFICIÓN

Fuente: Onefootball