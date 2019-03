China comparte nuevas fotos de la cara oculta de la Luna

A new set of images from Yutu-2 cameras, illustrating the path & approach to a rock in order to analysis it using the Visible and Near-Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (VNIS), which has a field of view of only a few centimetres wide. #ChangE4 https://t.co/OLBrRlwGL4 pic.twitter.com/kc0IDixnIS

— Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) March 9, 2019