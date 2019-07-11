‘Canelo’ Álvarez gana premio ESPY a mejor boxeador del año

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-El boxeador mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez sumó un reconocimiento más a su carrera al haber sido acreedor al premio ESPY, que entrega la cadena deportiva ESPN, a mejor boxeador del año, imponiéndose a peleadores de la talla de Vasily Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk y Terence Crawford, los otros nominados.

“Quiero agradecer a los Premios ESPY por haberme nominado a Mejor Boxeador del Año. Pero principalmente quiero agradecer a los fans por haberme hecho ganador. Estoy muy agradecido y les prometo que seguiré trabajando y vamos por más. Si dios quiere trabajaremos por más y seguiremos haciendo las mejores peleas para seguir siendo el mejor boxeador”, dijo el pugilista en un video que compartió en sus redes sociales.

🇲🇽 Feliz de haber ganado el premio a mejor boxeador en los @ESPYS de este año. Muchas gracias a todos por su apoyo. 🇺🇸 Happy to have won the best boxer award at this year’s @ESPYS . Thanks a lot to everyone for your support. pic.twitter.com/uofkLCGTiJ

Add Best Boxer at the 2019 @espys Awards to 👑 @Canelo’s resume! 🏆👏Congrats #TeamCanelo🇲🇽

“I want to thank the #ESPYS for having nominated me, & thank the fans for allowing me to win. We will keep making the best fights, & I will keep being the best boxer. Thank you everyone.» pic.twitter.com/ysLn4JRvCe

