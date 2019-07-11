El Dólar
‘Canelo’ Álvarez gana premio ESPY a mejor boxeador del año

El mexicano se impuso en la votación a Vasily Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk y Terence Crawford

Canelo Álvarez. [Agencia Reforma]
Agencias

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-El boxeador mexicano Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez sumó un reconocimiento más a su carrera al haber sido acreedor al premio ESPY, que entrega la cadena deportiva ESPN, a mejor boxeador del año, imponiéndose a peleadores de la talla de Vasily Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk y Terence Crawford, los otros nominados.

“Quiero agradecer a los Premios ESPY por haberme nominado a Mejor Boxeador del Año. Pero principalmente quiero agradecer a los fans por haberme hecho ganador. Estoy muy agradecido y les prometo que seguiré trabajando y vamos por más. Si dios quiere trabajaremos por más y seguiremos haciendo las mejores peleas para seguir siendo el mejor boxeador”, dijo el pugilista en un video que compartió en sus redes sociales.

Fuente: Publimetro 

