El Dólar
Compra:
$17.00
Venta:
$17.80

Bomberos tratan de contener explosión en una refinería de Texas City

Las autoridades locales informan que el incidente se registró en una planta de Valero y que hasta ahora no se registran víctimas. No se ha emitido orden de toque de queda.

La causa del incendio sigue sin ser conocida. [Agencias]
Agencias

HOUSTON, TX.- Las autoridades del municipio de Texas City, ubicado al este de Houston, informaron que hubo una explosión en una planta de Valero y que los bomberos ya están en lugar combatiendo el incendio.

 

En Momentos Más Información

 

 

Fuente: Univision
Pasarán el carril Sentri al puente uno

Entradas relacionadas

Concebido como una nueva plataforma tecnológica de impacto regional, Lider Web trasciende más allá de lo tradicional al no ser únicamente una nueva página de internet, sino más bien un portal con información al día que integra a los diferentes medios que conforman Editorial Fundadores: Líder Informativo, El Gráfico y Líder TV.

Secciones

Social

27 Follows
Array Follows
Copyright 2017 - LiderWeb.MX - All Rights Reserved.