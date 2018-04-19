Bomberos tratan de contener explosión en una refinería de Texas City

HOUSTON, TX.- Las autoridades del municipio de Texas City, ubicado al este de Houston, informaron que hubo una explosión en una planta de Valero y que los bomberos ya están en lugar combatiendo el incendio.

There has been an explosion at the Valero plant. As per Valero there is no need for a shelter plant. At the current time we have fire crews from the area and industry responding to the fire. No known casualties or injuries. Please continue to monitor.

— City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) 19 de abril de 2018