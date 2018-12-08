Anuncian la lista de nominados a la 61 edición de los Grammy 2019

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-La Academia de la Grabación anunció las nominaciones a la 61 edición de la entrega de los Grammy en la que Kendrick Lamar es el principal contendiente con ocho nominaciones, incluyendo siete por su música para la película de Marvel Studios protagonizada por Chadwick Boseman y Michael B. Jordan.

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By compite por el premio al álbum del año, una categoría en la que las mujeres son cinco de los ocho nominados.

Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, H.E.R. y Brandi Carlile también se medirán por el máximo galardón junto con Drake y Post Malone.

La próxima entrega de los Grammy, el 10 de febrero, será la primera en la que la academia amplíe sus cuatro categorías principales de cinco a ocho nominados.

A continuación te compartimos la lista completa de nominados:

Álbum del año

“Invasion of Privacy”, Cardi B

“By the Way, I Forgive You”, Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion”, Drake

“H.E.R.”, H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys”, Post Malone

“Dirty Computer”, Janelle Monae

“Golden Hour”, Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By”, Kendrick Lamar.

Grabación del año

“I Like It”, Cardi B, Bad Bunny y J Balvin

“The Joke”, Brandi Carlile

“This Is America”, Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan”, Drake

“Shallow”, Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars”, Kendrick Lamar y SZA

“Rockstar”, Post Malone y 21 Savage

“The Middle”, Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey

Canción del año (premio a los compositores)

“Boo’d Up”, Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson y Joelle James

“In My Blood”, Shawn Mendes, Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris y Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke”, Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth

“This Is America”, Childish Gambino y Ludwig Goransson

“God’s Plan”, Drake, Noah

“40” Shebib, Boi-1Da, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan y Ron LaTour

“Shallow”, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando y Andrew Wyatt

“All the Stars”, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears y Anthony Tiffith

“The Middle”, Zedd, Grey, Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson y Marcus Lomax

Mejor nuevo artista

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Mejor interpretación pop solista

“Colors”, Beck

“Havana (Live)”, Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman”, Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”, Lady Gaga

“Better Now”, Post Malone

Mejor interpretación pop dúo/grupo

“Fall In Line”, Christina Aguilera y Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful”, Tony Bennett y Diana Krall

“Shallow”, Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You”, Maroon 5 y Cardi B

“Say Something”, Justin Timberlake y Chris Stapleton

“The Middle”, Zedd, Maren Morris y Grey

Mejor álbum pop vocal

“Camila”, Camila Cabello

“Meaning of Life”, Kelly Clarkson

“Sweetener”, Ariana Grande

“Shawn Mendes”, Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma”, Pink

“Reputation”, Taylor Swift

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional

“Love Is Here to Stay”, Tony Bennett y Diana Krall

“My Way”, Willie Nelson

“Nat ‘King’ Cole & Me”, Gregory Porter

“Standards (Deluxe)”, Seal

“The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!”, Barbra Streisand

Mejor álbum dance/electrónico

“Singularity”, Jon Hopkins

“Woman Worldwide”, Justice

“Treehouse”, Sofi Tukker

“Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides”, SOPHIE

“Lune Rouge”, TOKiMONSTA

Mejor álbum de rock

“Rainier Fog”, Alice In Chains

“Mania”, Fall Out Boy

“Prequelle”, Ghost

“From the Fires”, Greta Van Fleet

“Pacific Daydream”, Weezer

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino”, Arctic Monkeys

“Colors”, Beck

“Utopia”, Bjork

“American Utopia”, David Byrne

“Masseduction”, St. Vincent

Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo

“Everything Is Love”, The Carters (Beyonce y Jay-Z)

“The Kids Are Alright”, Chloe x Halle

“Chris Dave and the Drumhedz”, Chris Dave and The Drumhedz

“War & Leisure”, Miguel

“Ventriloquism”, Meshell Ndegeocello

Mejor álbum de R&B

“Sex & Cigarettes”, Toni Braxton

“Good Thing”, Leon Bridges

“Honestly”, Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.”, H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live)”, PJ Morton

Mejor álbum de rap

“Invasion of Privacy”, Cardi B

“Swimming”, Mac Miller

“Victory Lap”, Nipsey Hussle

“Daytona”, Pusha T

“Astroworld”, Travis Scott

Mejor álbum country

“Unapologetically”, Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe”, Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere”, Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour”, Kacey Musgraves

“From A Room: Volume 2”, Chris Stapleton

Mejor álbum de pop latino

“Prometo”, Pablo Alborán

“Sincera”, Claudia Brant

“Musas (Un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de los Macorinos) Vol.2” Natalia Lafourcade

“2:00 AM”, Raquel Sofía

“Vives”, Carlos Vives

Mejor álbum de rock, música urbana o alternativa latina

“Claroscura”, Aterciopelados

“Coastcity”, Coast City

“Encanto Tropical”, Monsieur Periné

“Gourmet”, Orishas

“Aztlán”, Zoé

Mejor álbum de música regional mexicana, incluyendo tejana

“Primero soy mexicana”, Ángela Aguilar

“Mitad y mitad”, Calibre 50

“Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II”, Aida Cuevas

“Cruzando Borders”, Los Texmaniacs

“Leyendas de mi pueblo”, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

“¡México por siempre!”, Luis Miguel

Mejor álbum tropical latino

“Pa’ mi gente”, Charlie Aponte

“Legado”, Formell y Los Van Van

“Orquesta Akokán”, Orquesta Akokán

“Ponle actitud”, Felipe Peláez

“Anniversary”, Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Mejor álbum de latin jazz

“Heart of Brazil”, Eddie Daniels

“Black to the sunset”, Dafnis Prieto Big Band

“West Side Story Reimagined”, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

“Cinque”, Elio Villa Franca

“Yo soy la tradición” Miguel Zenón featuring Spektral Quartet

Mejor álbum de jazz vocal

“My Mood Is You”, Freddy Cole

“The Questions”, Kurt Elling

“The Subject Tonight Is Love”, Kate McGarry con Keith Ganz y Gary Versace

“If You Really Want”, Raul Midon con The Metropole Orkest dirigida por Vince Mendoza

“The Window”, Cecile McLorin Salvant

Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental

“Diamond Cut”, Tia Fuller

“Live In Europe”, Fred Hersch Trio

“Seymour Reads The Constitution!”, Brad Mehldau Trio

“Still Dreaming”, Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley y Brian Blade

“Emanon”, The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Mejor banda sonora

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Deadpool 2”

“The Greatest Showman”

“Lady Bird”

“Stranger Things”

Productor del año, no clásico

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Mejor video musical

“Apes–t”, The Carters

“This Is America”, Childish Gambino

“I’m Not Racist”, Joyner Lucas

“PYNK”, Janelle Monae

“MUMBO JUMBO”, Tierra Whack

Mejor video musical versión larga

“Life In 12 Bars”, Eric Clapton

“Whitney”, (Whitney Houston)

“Quincy”, Quincy Jones

“Itzhak”, Itzhak Perlman

“The King”, (Elvis Presley)

Fuente: Milenio